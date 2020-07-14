SI All-American Candidate Behren Morton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Behren Morton

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Eastland (Texas)

Committed to: Texas Tech

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Slightly below-average height. Slim upper body tapers to narrow waist. Tightly-wound but underdeveloped lower half. Ample room to add good weight.

Athleticism: Light on his feet in and outside pocket. Not a burner, but enough speed to make defenses pay with legs. Above-average arm strength overall, but extra velocity comes when lower body is involved. Very comfortable throwing on the run and from multiple angles.

Instincts: Consistently surveys field before letting fly. Keeps eyes downfield when facing pressure or flushed from pocket. Judicious runner; not easily spooked into scrambling. Not afraid to absorb big hits while throwing.

Polish: Goes through progressions when necessary. Easy, quick and repeatable release irrespective of launchpoint. Solid footwork, but must work to consistently use lower half for extra drive on football. Works entire field.

Bottom Line: Morton lacks the prototype size and game-changing athletic ability of similarly-ranked quarterbacks. But he’s a natural thrower, with obvious playmaking savvy and football intellect. He’ll put up huge numbers upon taking the reins at Texas Tech.