SI All-American Candidate Ben Easters Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ben Easters

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Brownsburg (Ind.) Brownsburg

Committed to: Kansas

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Ideal build. Physically fit with room to put on more weight.

Athleticism: Shows some good speed in the play-action and roll out passing game, but for the most part is a pocket style passer. Has the ability to climb the pocket and buy time. Snap ability to get the ball out fast when under pressure.

Instincts: Fast through his progressions. Leads receivers away from defenders with his deep passes. Has a good feel for pressure and when to get the ball out. Excellent in the play-action game.

Polish: Athletic motion. Great weight shift and rotation, really puts his legs into his throws. Accurate with his deep balls and quick passes. Footwork in the pocket is solid, his ability to reset his feet and throw the ball downfield after scrambling is dangerous for defenses.

Bottom Line: Easters is a pocket-style passer with great footwork and an excellent motion. Possesses the raw tools to make any throw on the field. He has the potential to become a prime Power 5 starter with some added mass and time in the weight room.