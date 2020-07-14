SI All-American Candidate Bernard Gooden Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DT Bernard Gooden

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1.5, 278 pounds

School: Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing

Committed to: Wake Forest

Frame: Adequate height and overall size. Average width across shoulders and chest. Taut waist. Very long arms for height. Thick, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room remaining for additional mass, muscle.

Athleticism: Sudden and powerful. Quick in short areas. Packs major punch when taking on blockers; gets excellent drive from legs. Tape shows solid overall mobility and explosiveness, but testing numbers from January – including 5.55 40-yard dash – are subpar across the board.

Instincts: Physical, with high motor. Frequently blows up plays by beating linemen with power at point of attack. Capable of beating double-teams and setting edge. Keeps arms, hands active when engaged, regularly shedding with ease upon diagnosing play.

Polish: Keeps consistent base; impressive overall technique and footwork. Good punch. Shows swim, arm-over and rip as pass-rusher, but mostly relies on bull.

Bottom Line: Gooden is a powerful, agile and active defensive tackle whose film belies unimpressive testing results. Likely plays just below 300 pounds as penetrating three technique at next level. Surefire contributor for Demon Deacons, with starter upside.