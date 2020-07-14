SI All-American Candidate BJ Harris Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB BJ Harris

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 193 pounds

School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School

Committed to: Missouri

Frame: Adequate overall size. Average width across shoulders, chest. Developing arms. A bit long waisted. Strong, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for additional mass, but likely plays below 210 pounds.

Athleticism: Powerful. Outstanding sense of balance through contact. Good short-area quickness; flexible hips. Not a burner, but enough speed to go distance with seam. Solid burst. Natural hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Great vision. Never misses cutback lane. At his best making one cut and attacking downhill, but can juke defenders with jump cut. More slippery than elusive. Lowers shoulder at POA and runs with consistent forward lean. Great ball skills; quickly regains footing after catching outside body.

Polish: Clean footwork and technique at exchange. Already capable of moving pile for extra yards by churning legs. Promising pass-catcher; needs to expand route tree. Blocking ability unknown, but has tools to be effective.

Bottom Line: Harris’ production at the next level is largely dependent on his developing blend of weight and speed. If he gets faster while adding 10 pounds after a couple years of training, projects as potential feature back for Missouri. Otherwise, may top out as part of backfield committee, perhaps emerging as third-down back due to natural receiving skills.