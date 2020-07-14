SI All-American Candidate Blaine Green Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Blaine Green
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1.5, 204 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Allen (Texas) 
Committed to: Oklahoma State 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Above-average overall size. Well-proportioned. Needs to continue adding muscle, but somewhat thick naturally. Won’t require much additional weight. 

Athleticism: More fluid and coordinated than explosive and quick-twitchy. Adequate long speed at best. Above-average quickness; gets in and out of cuts without wasting motion. Great hands. Posted 36-inch vertical in 2019, and it shows in the air. 

Instincts: Hands catcher. Extremely comfortable tracking ball in the air, making contested catches. Unafraid of contact; occasionally flattens defenders as run blocker. Lacks dynamism as ball-carrier. 

Polish: Natural pass-catcher with fantastic hands. Shows feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage. Already runs varied route tree, and improving nuance as route-runner. Needs to get better releasing off LOS. Willing blocker. 

Bottom Line: Green isn’t as dynamic with the ball as his twin, Bryson, nor quite on his level as a route-runner. But his hands might be even better, and Green adjusts his body for catches as well as any pass-catcher in the class of 2021. Lacks high ceiling, but should be a very productive possession receiver for Oklahoma State.

