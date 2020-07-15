SI All-American Candidate Botros Alisandro Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Botros Alisandro

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 168 pounds

Position: Quarterback/Cornerback

School: Manchester (N.H.) Trinity

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Decent size with a somewhat lean lower half but good size up top. Room for additional lean muscle all around.

Athleticism: Impressive agility as a ball carrier. Looks comfortable in his backpedal and moving backward in general, with fluid hips and sharp redirection. Good closing speed and twitchy feet. Good hops, gives himself a good chance on every jump ball.

Instincts: Alisandro’s got a disciplined set of eyes on him, taking him everywhere the ball is. Shown flashes of “be the hammer, not the nail” plays. Comfortable under pressure, as seen threw his tendency to hold onto the football until the very last second, before dumping it to a receiver.

Polish: Although his backpedal works for him right now, he will have to get rid of the hop eventually. He’s got the tools of an effective man-to-man cover corner, but will need to work on his run fits and tackling to become a complete corner.

Bottom Line: Few in the state of New Hampshire can match Alisandro’s athleticism. He put together a very impressive performance his junior year, setting himself up for some shine in his last season in high school. We’ll be looking forward to seeing more reps at corner this year, hopefully against some good competition.