SI All-American Candidate Braezhon Ross Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DT Braezhon Ross
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 266 pounds
School: Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
Schools of Interest: USC, Florida, Georgia, Penn State, Colorado, Arizona State, West Virginia, San Diego State and Minnesota

Frame: Compact. Average width across shoulders and chest. A bit long waisted. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, but likely plays below 300 pounds. 

Athleticism: Sudden. Outstanding short-area quickness for size. Loose hips and flexible ankles. Very good open-field speed; reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Plenty of functional strength, with budding power. 

Instincts: Penetrator. Shoots out of stance fast and low, occasionally crossing blocker’s face into backfield. Routinely wins at initial POA with foot speed and arm activity. Extremely effective in pursuit; can chase down high-school skill players. 

Polish: Must prove he can anchor in run game. Needs to diversify pass-rush repertoire; has overall dexterity necessary to develop full bag. Significant weight gain away from seeing regular playing time at Power-5 level. 

Bottom Line: Ross is an athletic, instinctive interior lineman who fits profile of a disruptive three-technique. Ceiling is dependent on strength and weight development, though frame suggests he’ll retain athleticism despite additional size. Projects as eventual multi-year starter, with a chance to contribute early on passing downs.

