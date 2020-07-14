SI All-American Candidate Bram Walden Highlights and Evaluation
SI All-American
Prospect: Bram Walden
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro
Committed to: Oregon
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: Frame: Jedrick Wills lite. Mature, adult body in high school with room to get even heavier in college, though it could limit him athletically.
Athleticism: Athleticism: He’s tight hipped in open spaces, but his bend looks on the plus side in his stance, which shows an ability for change. His feet are rarely connected, though he’s an incredible anchor in pass pro. Has a brutal hand shock.
Instincts: Has a knack for moving defenders off the point of attack, but can get occupied on the first level of the defense. He gets away with his size and strength alone on the high school level which could come back to haunt him.
Polish: Pass set could use some serious work. His feet are often disconnected in pass prop, and he tends to allow defenders into his body. Locks onto anything he sees, which will behoove him at guard.
Bottom Line: Walden plays tackle in high school, and maybe the pass set technique can be cleaned up, but he’s best when he’s given the task of uprooting opponents at the point of attack. And that screams offensive guard in college.