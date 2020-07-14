SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Brandon Buckhaulter Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Brandon Buckhaulter                                                                                            Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds                                                                                              Position: Wide Receiver                                                                                                             School: Flowood (Miss.) Hartfield Academy                                                                  Committed to: Mississippi State                                                                                      Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Broad shoulders and powerful legs. Should aim to weigh in excess of 220-pounds down the line. 

Athleticism: For his size, Buckhaulter proves to be incredibly nimble. Powerful hands. Lateral quickness of a 170-pound wide receiver. Great forward lean once he’s in the open field. Buckhaulter provides lower body strength that’s similar to a flex tight end. 

Instincts: Flourishes at changing direction in traffic, going back across the field, and making multiple defenders miss tackles. During a screen pass, sets up blockers well. Utilizes a plethora of stop-and-start moves to leave defenders behind. Knows how and when to use a stiff arm. 

Polish: Good at finding holes in the zone and maximizing yards after the catch. Quickness to get open in tight space, and then escape multiple defenders with several different moves. Catches the football with soft hands. 

Bottom Line: Clever wide receiver with big-play physical tools. He can be a matchup nightmare for most cornerbacks because Buckhaulter possesses soft hands, great lateral quickness, and the strength of a flex tight end. Without question, Buckhaulter should flourish in Mississippi State’s wide-open passing attack.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American