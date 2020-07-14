SI All-American Candidate Brandon Buckhaulter Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brandon Buckhaulter Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds Position: Wide Receiver School: Flowood (Miss.) Hartfield Academy Committed to: Mississippi State Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Broad shoulders and powerful legs. Should aim to weigh in excess of 220-pounds down the line.

Athleticism: For his size, Buckhaulter proves to be incredibly nimble. Powerful hands. Lateral quickness of a 170-pound wide receiver. Great forward lean once he’s in the open field. Buckhaulter provides lower body strength that’s similar to a flex tight end.

Instincts: Flourishes at changing direction in traffic, going back across the field, and making multiple defenders miss tackles. During a screen pass, sets up blockers well. Utilizes a plethora of stop-and-start moves to leave defenders behind. Knows how and when to use a stiff arm.

Polish: Good at finding holes in the zone and maximizing yards after the catch. Quickness to get open in tight space, and then escape multiple defenders with several different moves. Catches the football with soft hands.

Bottom Line: Clever wide receiver with big-play physical tools. He can be a matchup nightmare for most cornerbacks because Buckhaulter possesses soft hands, great lateral quickness, and the strength of a flex tight end. Without question, Buckhaulter should flourish in Mississippi State’s wide-open passing attack.