SI All-American Candidate Brandon Buckner Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE/LB Brandon Buckner
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 234 pounds
School: Chandler (Ariz.) 
Committed to: Oregon 

Frame: Well-distributed mass in upper and lower half with definition in the shoulders and arms. Broad shoulders with average length and height overall. 

Athleticism: Quicker than fast with closing speed on linear pursuit. Can attack responsibility with wide base when not rushing the passer, with redirection skill worthy of the front-7. 

Instincts: Aware prospect who can redirect and play down the line as needed. Low center of gravity off the snap and lower-body power translates to pop and finishing power upon arrival. Navigates the wash well and can play the passing lanes. 

Polish: Attacks as edge prospect from stand up and traditional defensive end alignments with success. Some bend and ability to win with speed and quickness along with pair of inside counter moves. Hand technique could stand for evolution at the next level along with ability to sidengange bigger blockers when speed doesn’t win. Can play high at times. 

Bottom Line: Buckner is a bit of a tweener in modern defensive projection, but he makes plays. Most comfortable on the edge, he has clear pass rushing tools and short-area ability worthy of the chance to get after the quarterback. Agility to play traditional linebacker spot remains a question mark although the awareness and motor to find success in a hybrid role may exist. It may be situational, but Buckner can eventually impact a Power Five defense on third downs and beyond.

