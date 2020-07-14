SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Brandon Calloway Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brandon Calloway
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds 
Position: Cornerback
School: Griffin (Ga.)
Committed to: Purdue 
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Long, solid-framed cornerback with room to add mass and play with more physicality. 

Athleticism: Uses length and ball skills to create problems for receivers down the field. Plays through the ball but does not have elite speed. He is still able to create opportunities when he forces a takeaway, with reach and ball skills. 

Instincts: Does not always trust instincts in the passing game, but when he does, he finds himself in position to make a play. He reads plays well in the run game and offers solid run support from outside in. 

Polish: Calloway is not the most polished defensive back in the country, but he has a high ceiling with his frame and ball skills. He hasn’t worked through a lot of cover concepts through his junior year in high school but will be a factor on special teams early in his career. 

Bottom Line: Calloway is an intriguing prospect who has all of the measurables to play cornerback at the next level. He does not receive a lot of work at the high school level at the position, but he will become more complete as he dives into coverage concepts and fills out in a college strength and conditioning program.

