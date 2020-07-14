SI All-American Candidate Brandon Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brandon Johnson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver

School: Newton (N.C.) Newton-Conover

Committed to: Duke

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: He’s an undersized corner on the outside but has the long arms to make up for the lack of height.

Athleticism: He’s got really fluid hips and speed turns exceptionally well in zone coverage. There’s samples of ball skills and playmaking ability as well. He’s got a quick first step and can really drive on routes. Positional versatility is a plus, too.

Instincts: He plays the game with a level of relentlessness that you rarely find in corners his size. He’s played a lot of zone coverage and does so well with his eyes towards the quarterback and playing off his instincts.

Polish: There’s going to be questions about his ability to play man to man coverage but it’s because he hasn’t been asked to do a ton of it in high school. He’s going to be best-suited playing zone coverage based off his ball skills and ability to cover ground quickly.

Bottom Line: This is a prospect will seamlessly transition into that invaluable slot corner role. Johnson is physical enough to play run support and his coverage skills are good enough to run and cover the speedster in the slot while handling split out tight ends as well.