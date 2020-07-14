SI All-American Candidate Brandon Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE/DE Brandon Williams

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

School: Johnston (S.C.) Strom Thurmond High School

Committed to: Wake Forest

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Williams is a long 6’5” with a very notable wingspan. He could carry 250-255 pounds well at the next level.

Athleticism: Williams is a good athlete. He has good, not great speed, but he does have a nice first step and very good lateral quickness. Enough strength to bull through larger tackles as well.

Instincts: Competes with a good motor, never giving up on plays and using his athleticism to get himself in position to make a play he should have been out of. Good job of getting his long arms up to knock down passes as well. Changes the shoulders of the offensive tackle he attacks.

Polish: While he does a better job using his hands than most high school ends, developing good hand technique at the next level -- allowing Williams to make the most of his long arms -- could be what propels him to the next level as a player. Understands the mental side of working on an OT.

Bottom Line: Williams is a solid player with room to grow physically and technically. He is a good athlete with a nice frame and tools that does not quit on plays. He could see some rotational work early, but how good he ends up will depend on growth. If he adds good weight and learns to use his hands well, he could become difficult for tackles to deal with. Should start before leaving a Power 5 program, but he has a high ceiling.