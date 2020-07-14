SI All-American Candidate Brayden Fox Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brayden Fox

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hogan

Committed to: Rutgers

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6’3, 200-pound receiver that has filled out nicely as a possession target.

Athleticism: Reliable target who displays awareness of situations and has the ability to create mismatches across secondaries. Has a big enough frame to win one on ones with DB’s but is fast enough to run away from linebackers. Has a basketball background.

Instincts: Always aware of the sticks and consistently runs his routes past them when called upon. Uses his frame to his advantage to move the chains. Displays a high IQ and some spacial awareness, too.

Polish: Fox is a guy who is well-rounded in his craft. Does not have blazing speed but gets open with physicality. He needs to improve his route tree depth, from varying releases to working leverage and stemming, to succeed at an even higher level.

Bottom Line: Fox is a well-rounded prospect who uses his frame and awareness to his benefit. He creates mismatches at the high school level, but he will have to improve his route tree concepts to continue doing so in college. He adjusts nicely to the football, and he displays solid hands, and he has a nice catch radius.