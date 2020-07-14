SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Brayden Fox Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Brayden Fox
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds 
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hogan
Committed to: Rutgers 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6’3, 200-pound receiver that has filled out nicely as a possession target. 

Athleticism: Reliable target who displays awareness of situations and has the ability to create mismatches across secondaries. Has a big enough frame to win one on ones with DB’s but is fast enough to run away from linebackers. Has a basketball background. 

Instincts: Always aware of the sticks and consistently runs his routes past them when called upon. Uses his frame to his advantage to move the chains. Displays a high IQ and some spacial awareness, too. 

Polish: Fox is a guy who is well-rounded in his craft. Does not have blazing speed but gets open with physicality. He needs to improve his route tree depth, from varying releases to working leverage and stemming, to succeed at an even higher level. 

Bottom Line: Fox is a well-rounded prospect who uses his frame and awareness to his benefit. He creates mismatches at the high school level, but he will have to improve his route tree concepts to continue doing so in college. He adjusts nicely to the football, and he displays solid hands, and he has a nice catch radius.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American