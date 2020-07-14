SI All-American Candidate Braylen Nelson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: OT Braylen Nelson 
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds
School: Aurora (Colo.) Vista Peak
Schools of Interest: Considering Colorado, Colorado State and others. 

Frame: Long, massive, well-developed frame with room to add definition to the upper and lower body. 

Athleticism: Surprisingly athletic for his size, and he moves well to the second level. He lacks true physicality at the point of contact, but he is versatile in both aspects of blocking. 

Instincts: Needs to learn to use leverage in close quarters to become more complete in run blocking. 

Polish: Nelson is a massive physical specimen that is surprisingly athletic given his size. He needs to improve his pad height and eliminate negative steps in his sets. He needs to become more physical at the point of attack, but he moves well to the second level. 

Bottom Line: Nelson is a long, physically impressive prospect who needs to refine his technique and improve his ability to leverage defenders in close area situations. His massive frame is desirable to college coaches, and he has the capability to be a group of 5 starter with the potential to be a power 5 contributor.

