SI All-American Candidate Brock Dieu Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brock Dieu

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 280 pounds

Position: Right Tackle

School: Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel

Schools of Interest: Oregon, Boise State, Utah State, San Jose State, Air Force and New Mexico, among others.

Projected Position: Dieu currently plays right tackle, yet projects inside to guard or center in college.

Frame: Rounder-shaped frame at 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds. Thick upper body and torso with some width across his shoulders. Appears have a good-sized lower half and thick hips.

Athleticism: Solid athlete for an offensive line prospect who is asked to long-pull and lead, reach block, scoop and cut-off from his right tackle position. Flashes good feet and balance to settle and hit smaller moving targets in space.

Instincts: Very good vision and target-location skills when pulling. Doesn’t get caught in traffic underneath when asked to scoop to second level and cut-off linebackers. Sees stunts, twists and games well in pass-protection and understands when to sit and anchor on the edge versus pass-rushers.

Polish: Plays with good hand usage and technique. Can perform an array of blocks - long pulls, short-pulls, pins, seals, cut-offs and reaches. Does a good job of punching with his inside hand and working into position on his reach-blocks in the run game. Uses a 45-degree pass set with solid patience in space as a pass-protector. Competitiveness and toughness compensate for a lack of elite length recovery quickness in space versus speed rushers.

Bottom Line: Dieu is a fairly underrated offensive line prospect with good toughness, technique and enough athleticism to compete. While he currently plays right tackle, he lacks the length to stay on the edge and projects to kick inside to eventually become a starting guard or center in college. Dieu fits best in an offense that features zone-blocking concepts.