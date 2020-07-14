SI All-American Candidate Brody Wisecarver Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brody Wisecarver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

School: St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet

Committed to: Illinois

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Huge. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Arm length a question mark. Big, sturdy trunk. Body composition isn’t sloppy but needs time to tighten and refine. Ample room to add good mass.

Athleticism: Moves well in space considering girth. Faster than expected. Tight hips and overall lack of flexibility limit lateral mobility, but quick enough feet in the phone booth. Natural strength and power, though not overwhelming.

Instincts: Multiple-effort player. Aggressive, especially in the run game. Flattens jumpy rushers in pass protection. Clear spatial awareness moving to the second level and executing screen game.

Polish: Shows immense comfort combo blocking before releasing to second-level target. Good footwork in the run game, but must hone kick slide as a pass protector. Sometimes plays too upright, mitigating power. “Catches” too often; he needs to add consistent punch.

Bottom Line: Wisecarver possesses among the biggest natural frames in the class of 2021. Though his feet and all-around athleticism are solid relative to size, the speed of college defenders means he’ll likely kick in to guard at the next level. Potential multi-year starter for Illini.