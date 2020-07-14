SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Bryce Phillips Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Bryce Phillips 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 177 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School
Schools of Interest: UCLA and FAU, among others.
Projected Position: Cornerback   

Frame: Slender frame but dense fast-twitch muscle. Room to add mass all around. 

Athleticism: Cat-like athleticism that’s most visible in his tackling. Backpedaling comes naturally for him, and he opens up in a hurry when he’s manned up. Phillips sometimes look like his feet are faster than his mind, which could be an ode to his training as opposed to pure athleticism. 

Instincts: He’s sticky like glue to opposing receivers downfield. We’d like to see more aggression in the flat versus the run, but he is disciplined in his fits. Willing to lay it all out on the line to make the play. 

Polish: He’s a thorn in the side of his opponent, but his hyper-active hands might get him into trouble at the next level. By all accounts, he’s good enough to keep up without grabbing; look for this to be addressed in his senior season at a D1 factory in Orange Lutheran. 

Bottom Line: Phillips is being under-recruited, meaning we’ll likely be seeing some heat on his senior-season highlight tape. Look for offers to pour in on a weekly basis as he shuts some down the best receivers in the country in Southern California's uber-competitive Trinity League.

