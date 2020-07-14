SI All-American Candidate Bryon Threats Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Bryon Threats

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

School: Dublin (Ohio) Coffman

Committed to: Purdue

Frame: Compact. Average width across shoulders and chest. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk with some natural size. Carved-up calves. Plenty of room for extra weight at next level.

Athleticism: Rare agility. Light, quick feet; pops in and out of cuts without wasting motion. Sudden. Good speed and acceleration; home-run hitter with a seam. Exceptional contact balance illustrates impressive play strength. Solid ball skills.

Instincts: Dangerous, intuitive playmaker. Capable of making multiple defenders miss on same play. Nasty dead leg, spin move and jump cut. Great vision. Presses line of scrimmage with burst when hole presents itself. Runs through arm tacklers. Tracks ball well in air as pass-catcher, defensive back.

Polish: Versatile runner. Best outside and in open field, but comfortable between tackles. Good footwork, technique at exchange. Natural hands as receiver, but needs more route-running experience. Blocking ability largely unknown. Needs additional weight.

Bottom Line: Threads boasts the athletic dynamism and football instincts to play on either side of the ball for Purdue. Impressive film at safety, but he’s too dangerous with ball in his hands to play defense. Likely instant contributor in the backfield, with upside of impact starter who affects game in multiple facets.