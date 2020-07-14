SI All-American Candidate Bryson Green Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Bryson Green

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Allen (Texas)

Schools of Interest: Auburn, North Carolina, Baylor, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Minnesota and Oklahoma State

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Thick chest with big shoulders and good length through arms. Solid definition in abdomen and midsection with fairly large thighs.

Athleticism: Steady athletically with good functional strength and balance. Does a good job of adjusting to throws. Big catch radius. Can stretch, reach, and contort his body to pluck. Plays big in crowds and during contested catches. Strong hands at the catch point. Runs strong and is capable of taking advantage of leaky-yardage tacklers.

Instincts: Attempts to tempo his releases and stems at times. Flashes an occasional stair-step release versus squat defenders and uses a decent club to separate laterally. Good awareness, quick mental processing, and solid feel for coverage when working from the slot position. Very good concentration and uses eyes well to track throws.

Polish: Lines up in multiple spots, including on the perimeter and as 2 in trips sets, as well in the slot. Strong hands and great concentration compensate for average route running and speed. Needs to improve his quickness out of his secondary releases. Likely will need a redshirt year to adjust to college coverage.

Bottom Line: Green has a good pedigree, as he has a brother who plays currently at Minnesota and his twin is also a receiver prospect. Built like a running back, he excels with strong mitts and eye concentration, along with solid strength. He does not possess elite speed but has a skill set that could be effective in executing intermediate route concepts for a college offense at the next level.