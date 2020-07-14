SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Green Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Bryson Green
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Allen (Texas)
Schools of Interest: Auburn, North Carolina, Baylor, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Minnesota and Oklahoma State                           
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Thick chest with big shoulders and good length through arms. Solid definition in abdomen and midsection with fairly large thighs. 

Athleticism: Steady athletically with good functional strength and balance. Does a good job of adjusting to throws. Big catch radius. Can stretch, reach, and contort his body to pluck. Plays big in crowds and during contested catches. Strong hands at the catch point. Runs strong and is capable of taking advantage of leaky-yardage tacklers. 

Instincts: Attempts to tempo his releases and stems at times. Flashes an occasional stair-step release versus squat defenders and uses a decent club to separate laterally. Good awareness, quick mental processing, and solid feel for coverage when working from the slot position. Very good concentration and uses eyes well to track throws. 

Polish: Lines up in multiple spots, including on the perimeter and as 2 in trips sets, as well in the slot. Strong hands and great concentration compensate for average route running and speed. Needs to improve his quickness out of his secondary releases. Likely will need a redshirt year to adjust to college coverage. 

Bottom Line: Green has a good pedigree, as he has a brother who plays currently at Minnesota and his twin is also a receiver prospect. Built like a running back, he excels with strong mitts and eye concentration, along with solid strength. He does not possess elite speed but has a skill set that could be effective in executing intermediate route concepts for a college offense at the next level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American