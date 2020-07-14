SI All-American Candidate Caleb Tiernan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Caleb Tiernan

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 280 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Beverly Hills (Mich.) Detroit Country Day School

Committed to: Northwestern

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Towering, broad frame with a relatively slender build for his position. Room to add mass throughout, particularly chest and trunk.

Athleticism: Plus athlete with effectiveness as a varsity basketball player, defensive center, with awareness and a good combination of length and extension. Two-way lineman on Friday nights with effectiveness on either side of the ball thanks to short-area power and quickness.

Instincts: Aggressive finisher with a through-the-whistle motor on either side of the ball. Has enough length and range to get to the second level and hold his own as reach blocker with better than expected pad level at the point of contact. Effective punch on short sets in pass protection.

Polish: There is some smooth movement skill for a tackle of his size, able to make an impact throughout a front seven, even on chip and go assignments. The strong punch and low center of gravity upon contact make him a great run blocker in power or zone schemes. Not as much clear pass pro on tape but raw physical tools exist.

Bottom Line: Tiernan has the ideal frame and game to make a push for early playing time within the Power Five. He has room to add good mass but has a strong foundation as a run blocker with high upside as a pass protector by the time he enrolls in college. A bit more patience and maximization of his frame will go along way towards a starting role at the next level.