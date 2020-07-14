SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Caleb Tiernan Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Caleb Tiernan
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 280 pounds 
Position: Offensive Tackle 
School: Beverly Hills (Mich.) Detroit Country Day School
Committed to: Northwestern
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Towering, broad frame with a relatively slender build for his position. Room to add mass throughout, particularly chest and trunk. 

Athleticism: Plus athlete with effectiveness as a varsity basketball player, defensive center, with awareness and a good combination of length and extension. Two-way lineman on Friday nights with effectiveness on either side of the ball thanks to short-area power and quickness. 

Instincts: Aggressive finisher with a through-the-whistle motor on either side of the ball. Has enough length and range to get to the second level and hold his own as reach blocker with better than expected pad level at the point of contact. Effective punch on short sets in pass protection. 

Polish: There is some smooth movement skill for a tackle of his size, able to make an impact throughout a front seven, even on chip and go assignments. The strong punch and low center of gravity upon contact make him a great run blocker in power or zone schemes. Not as much clear pass pro on tape but raw physical tools exist. 

Bottom Line: Tiernan has the ideal frame and game to make a push for early playing time within the Power Five. He has room to add good mass but has a strong foundation as a run blocker with high upside as a pass protector by the time he enrolls in college. A bit more patience and maximization of his frame will go along way towards a starting role at the next level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American