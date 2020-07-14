SI All-American Candidate Cam Jeffery Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Cam Jeffery

Projected Position: Safety

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds

School: Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian Academy

Schools of Interest: Considering Georgia Tech, Memphis, Mississippi State and others.

Frame: Well-proportioned with muscle development throughout. Adequate height relative to his position with broad shoulders and mature build.

Athleticism: Do-it-all prospect on Friday nights with experience on both sides of the ball and in multiple roles on either side, from running back to wide receiver, safety and linebacker. Runs better on tape than track and field times suggest with good quickness relative to size.

Instincts: Just a football player. He can meet a ball carrier in the hole, rush the passer, play as the last man of defense in coverage and go high point the ball as a wide receiver. A natural athlete with great physicality, bounce and ball skills that translate all over the place.

Polish: At his best moving forward either with the ball in the air or on the attack as a defender. Plays outside in on defense with a wide base and pop on contact. Has easy speed at wide receiver with vision, elusiveness in the open field after the catch. Could stand to play with a lower center of gravity and improve transition fluidity on defense.

Bottom Line: Jeffery is the type of football prospect you get on your roster and worry about the position at a later date. It may take time to find a home between safety and an offensive spot, but he is a coachable chip a coordinator can experiment with at the next level. Physically ready for college football right now, which figures to get him on the field early in some capacity.