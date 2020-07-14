SI All-American Candidate Cameron Garnett Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Cameron Garnett

Projected Position: Athlete

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

School: Harlem (Ga.)

Schools of Interest: Considering Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and others.

Frame: Compact, well-distributed frame with room to add muscle definition across upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Two-way player who plays running back and linebacker at the high school level, but has yet to find his natural position. He lacks over top-end speed and close-quarter burst of speeds.

Instincts: He displays high football IQ from his two-way play. He tends to get downhill and not set up his blocks. As an edge defender, he struggles in coverage but is a sure tackler.

Polish: Garnett is a raw athlete with a physically developed frame. He is a sure tackler defensively and is physical at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. He needs to identify his true position to improve his overall polish.

Bottom Line: Garnett is a physically developed raw athlete with the potential to be a contributor at the Group of 5 level. He needs to improve his top-end speed and lateral burst quickness to take the next step at the college level.