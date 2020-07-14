SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Carnell Davis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Carnell Davis
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep
Committed to: Rutgers
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Lean. Average width across the upper body. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and calves. Under-developed trunk. Ample room to add mass and muscle as needed. 

Athleticism: Impressive burst. Reaches fifth gear in no time. Long, fluid strider with enough speed to take the top off prep defenses. Quick, light feet in short areas. Soft, reliable hands. Questionable play strength. 

Instincts: Born receiver. Tracks ball effortlessly in the air. He can make contested catches look easy. Always finds a way to present quarterback with throwing window, most notably in scramble drill. Toe-tapper near the sideline. Lacks wiggle and creatively as ball-carrier; most dangerous with a head of steam. 

Polish: Highly-advanced route-runner. Attacks leverage of defensive backs, occasionally turning them around entirely. Stems like a veteran, using nasty head and shoulder fakes to create extra separation. Needs to work on release at LOS; won’t always be able to accelerate past Big-10 corners. 

Bottom Line: Davis is among the savviest receivers in the Class of 2021. Ball skills, route-running ability and overall awareness should let him see the field early for Rutgers. Surefire multi-year starter, with All-Conference and Sunday upside depending on play speed and body development.

