SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Chamon Metayer Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Chamon Metayer 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker/Wide Receiver 
School: North Miami (Fla.)
Schools of Interest: Considering Miami, Florida, Auburn and several others. 
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Towering build with some muscle development visible in upper and lower half. Great length and proportion relative to age. 

Athleticism: Imposing presence who plays like it. Big, physical with a long, effective stride. Basketball foundation translates in impeccable ball tracking and hands relative to overall body control and coordination. Also plays defense with great success in spurts as a defensive end with great closing speed and finishing power. 

Instincts: Physical dominance on display regardless of alignment. Efficient down the field with natural hands, leaping ability and body control. Some ability after the catch with lower-body power and vision. Aggressive as a defender with occasional strong hand usage. 

Polish: Extremely comfortable with the football in the air, with physical advantage on the ground and especially vertically. Wide catch radius allows for larger margin for error with the passer. Strong off the line of scrimmage relative to size but raw with release packages and route-running ability overall. 

Bottom Line: Metayer has the frame to play all over the place, from pass catcher to defensive line or potentially as a stand-up edge presence. The added value to the tight end position in recent years may be too hard for a college program to pass up with his length, leaping ability and ball skills. Mix in the physicality at the line of scrimmage and even some in-line ability may exist. Singular focus could lead to college production above expectation.

