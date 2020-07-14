SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Chase Lowery Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: CB Chase Lowery
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.
School: Frisco (Texas) Frisco 
Committed to: Arkansas 

Frame: Tightly-wound with a flat chest and long arms. Lean waist and athletic lower half.

Athleticism: Plays WR on offense and also returns punts and kicks. Plays with fair bail-technique on the perimeter. Gets a good break on the ball from a stationary position. Solid closing quickness with the ability to undercut and jump passing lanes. Good eye tracking and judgment to round out WR-esque ball skills on defense. 

Instincts: Solid in press-man coverage to mirror and fights to keep his shoulders square to line as long as possible when re-routing. Has fair awareness in zone coverage concepts and does a good job of mid-pointing when 1 and 2 attack vertical. Has an above-average trigger to read screens and diagnose runs to squeeze from the perimeter. Is willing to fight through blocks. 

Polish: Typically aligns at left cornerback and has experience from the boundary and to the field. Secondary currently plays heavy Cover-4 concepts, which sometimes leave him in iso-man situations. Needs to refine his initial jam, as he uses 2-hands to press. Also will need to show he can consistently recover. 

Bottom Line: Lowery has solid length and ball skills for a cornerback prospect. He is also willing to help support the run by fighting through stalk-blocks and triggering. The Texan will need to use a single off-hand jam in press coverage at the college level, yet he has the skill set to play in the boundary or as a safety.

