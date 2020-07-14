SI All-American Candidate Chase Penry Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Chase Penry

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-feet-1, 195 pounds

School: Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek High School

Committed to: Colorado

Frame: He’s gotten much bigger over the last calendar year, and will continue to fill out on the college level.

Athleticism: There’s an incredibly quick first step and quickness off the line of scrimmage. He beats man coverage almost immediately at the line with twitch and technique. He’s even got a bit of leaping ability as well.

Instincts: A fearlessness is present in going across the middle in the face of guaranteed contact. He’s a late plucker, meaning he puts his hands up to receive the ball just as it arrives. He knows how to set up defenders against man to man and off zone coverage.

Polish: This is a bonafide route runner. He’s patient when it’s needed. He’s violent when needed. And he’s got as natural hands as they come. He even plays the scramble drill exceptionally well. Complete wide receiver overall.

Bottom Line: Don’t know what the top-end speed looks like, but it’s not going to matter. This young man will go to Colorado and play early and often. There’s going to be an adjustment period in terms of the level of competition from high school to college ball coming from the Colorado high school ranks but Penry can play.