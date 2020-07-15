SI All-American Candidate Christian Abraham Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Christian Abraham

Projected Position: Defensive Back

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds

School: Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional

Committed to: Temple Owls

Frame: Short, Compact, well put together frame across upper torso with room to add additional mass at the next level.

Athleticism: Is a two-way player at the high school level who excels as a defensive back and receiver. He has natural tendencies and jumps well for his size.

Instincts: While he is listed as an athlete, he has natural instincts as a defensive back. He tracks the ball well down the field, and he high points the ball well despite his shorter frame. He is an asset in run support from the high safety spot because of his ability to read and react.

Polish: Abraham is a projected athlete but presents the most polish as a defensive back. He has ball-hawking tendencies and offers quality run support. His smaller compact frame leaves questions to where he will play across the secondary.

Bottom Line: Christian Abraham is a compact, versatile athlete with the tendencies and instincts to play defensive back at the college level. He routinely makes plays down the field on the football, and he is effective in run support. Abraham projects as a Group of 5 starter later in his career.