SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Christian Abraham Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: ATH Christian Abraham
Projected Position: Defensive Back 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds
School: Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional
Committed to: Temple Owls 

Frame: Short, Compact, well put together frame across upper torso with room to add additional mass at the next level. 

Athleticism: Is a two-way player at the high school level who excels as a defensive back and receiver. He has natural tendencies and jumps well for his size. 

Instincts: While he is listed as an athlete, he has natural instincts as a defensive back. He tracks the ball well down the field, and he high points the ball well despite his shorter frame. He is an asset in run support from the high safety spot because of his ability to read and react. 

Polish: Abraham is a projected athlete but presents the most polish as a defensive back. He has ball-hawking tendencies and offers quality run support. His smaller compact frame leaves questions to where he will play across the secondary. 

Bottom Line: Christian Abraham is a compact, versatile athlete with the tendencies and instincts to play defensive back at the college level. He routinely makes plays down the field on the football, and he is effective in run support. Abraham projects as a Group of 5 starter later in his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Edwin White Highlights and Evaluation

Edwin White is a safety prospect from UMS-Wright Preparatory School in Mobile, Ala. Edwin White is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jay Jones Highlights and Evaluation

Jay Jones is a cornerback prospect from Demopolis High School in Demopolis, Ala. Jones is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jatius Geer Highlights and Evaluation

Jatius Geer is a defensive end prospect from Belton-Honea Path High School in Honea Path, S.C. Geer is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jack Steckler Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Steckler is a tight end prospect from Bismarck High School in Bismarck, N.D. Steckler is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Javon McIntyre Highlights and Evaluation

Javon McIntyre is a defensive back prospect from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Penn. McIntyre is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Deldrick Withers Highlights and Evaluation

Deldrick Withers is a defensive end prospect from Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock, Ark. Withers is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Poole Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Poole is a linebacker prospect from West Stanly High School in Oakboro, N.C. Poole is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bennett Pitcher Highlights and Evaluation

Bennett Pitcher is an offensive tackle prospect from Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Mass. Pitcher is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Highlights and Evaluation

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a defensive tackle prospect from Gaffney High School in Gaffney, S.C. Ingram-Dawkins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Trinity Bell Highlights and Evaluation

Trinity Bell is a tight end and defensive line prospect from Albertville High School in Albertville, Ala. Bell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American