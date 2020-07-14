SI All-American Candidate Christian Burkhalter Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Christian Burkhalter

Projected Position: Edge

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

School: Spanish Fort (Ala.) High School

Schools of Interest: Considering Nebraska, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Virginia and others.

Frame: Tall with great length and lean muscle development throughout. Broad shoulders with room to add sparingly in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Two-way prep prospect with flash plays at defensive end and tight end. Moves very well relative to size with great effort and physicality. Runs well in linear scenarios but can hold his own laterally, particularly in pass coverage.

Instincts: Reckless abandon for body prospect with an edge in how he carries himself. Effort around the ball tough to match with finishing power at the point of contact. Has improved a sense of control and assignment execution in recent years. Good hand-eye coordination and ball skills as a pass-catcher.

Polish: Raw prospect when it comes to technique in the trenches. Relies on extension and athleticism at the prep level, but could stand to play with a lower center of gravity moving forward. Better use of hands will expedite transition regardless of his projected position.

Bottom Line: Burkhalter is a two-way talent with the frame to legitimately consider a tight end or defensive end spot within the Power Five ranks. He has grown most comfortable on defense as a hybrid edge prospect with pass-rushing prowess and some ability to drop in coverage. Focusing on technique at that spot is his best bet for playing time at the next level.