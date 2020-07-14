SI All-American Candidate Christian Greene Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Christian Greene

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Ashburn (Va.) Briar Woods

Committed to: Wake Forest

Projected Position: Athlete

Frame: Tall, skinny, fit build with room to put on a lot more weight at the next level.

Athleticism: Has a great burst out of the pocket, can explode upfield threatening the defense with huge plays on the ground. Great at breaking tackles in the open field and a strong runner through contract. Threatens third-level defenders with his legs.

Instincts: Has a good feel for where defenders are on the field. Knows when to get the ball out fast and when to take off and run. This combined with his athleticism makes them a very versatile quarterback at the prep level.

Polish: Throws the ball great on the run this is due to his athleticism however in terms of mechanics he's lacking. Sidearms the ball and doesn't stay closed when he throws. He can get away with this because he's twitchy and has a good feel for where the receivers are on the field timing-wise.

Bottom Line: Greene is a great athlete built for a future at wide receiver. He definitely has the speed and quickness to play at the next level. Most likely at a skill position, if he desires to play quarterback he needs to spend more time off the game field developing his mechanics and putting on more weight, but all in all the kid’s got the talent for the Power 5 level.