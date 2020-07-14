SI All-American Candidate Cisco Caston Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Cisco Caston

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

School: Weatherford (Texas)

Position: Safety

Committed to: Baylor

Projected Position: Strong Safety

Frame: Ideal natural size for position. Tall, with broad shoulders and long, muscled arms. Taut waist. Relatively thick, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Impressive burst; reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Long-strider with above-average tape speed. Smooth changing directions in space, but merely adequate overall quickness. Maintains balance through contact. Strong.

Instincts: Big hitter. Effortlessly converts speed to power. At his best downhill in run support, but shows natural anticipation in secondary. Tracks ball well in air. Easily fights off blocks from skill players while flowing to ball.

Polish: Solid footwork overall footwork and technique. Occasionally prone to false steps in coverage, but enough speed to make up for it. Inconsistent ball skills. Hip and ankle flexibility could improve; often a half beat behind after flipping hips.

Bottom Line: Caston’s size, athletic tools and anticipation make him an extremely intriguing safety prospect. Possesses instincts to play deep, but likely best at strong safety considering extra weight to come and flexibility concerns. Versatile player who projects as multi-year starter, with natural gifts that should warrant look from NFL scouts.