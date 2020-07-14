SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Cisco Caston Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Cisco Caston                                      
Status: SI All-American candidate                  
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds                        
School: Weatherford (Texas)                      
Position: Safety                                        
Committed to: Baylor                               
Projected Position: Strong Safety

Frame: Ideal natural size for position. Tall, with broad shoulders and long, muscled arms. Taut waist. Relatively thick, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle. 

Athleticism: Impressive burst; reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Long-strider with above-average tape speed. Smooth changing directions in space, but merely adequate overall quickness. Maintains balance through contact. Strong. 

Instincts: Big hitter. Effortlessly converts speed to power. At his best downhill in run support, but shows natural anticipation in secondary. Tracks ball well in air. Easily fights off blocks from skill players while flowing to ball. 

Polish: Solid footwork overall footwork and technique. Occasionally prone to false steps in coverage, but enough speed to make up for it. Inconsistent ball skills. Hip and ankle flexibility could improve; often a half beat behind after flipping hips. 

Bottom Line: Caston’s size, athletic tools and anticipation make him an extremely intriguing safety prospect. Possesses instincts to play deep, but likely best at strong safety considering extra weight to come and flexibility concerns. Versatile player who projects as multi-year starter, with natural gifts that should warrant look from NFL scouts.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American