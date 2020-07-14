SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate C.J. Baskerville Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: C.J. Baskerville                                                                                          Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                            Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds                                                                                    Position: Saftey/Wide Receiver                                                                                School: Richland (Texas) North Richland Hills                                                        Schools of Interest: Oklahoma State, Duke, Kansas, Houston, and SMU.           Projected Position: Safety 

Frame: Long-legged and powerful lower body. Long arms with lean muscle mass in the upper half. Room to add weight. 

Athleticism: He changes direction well. Above-average lateral quickness. Strong hands. Powerful hips and upper legs. Explosive lower body with above-average speed and range. Can affect the vertical game and high-point the football. 

Instincts: Times hits well. Breaks down to make tackles. Catches the football away from his body. Knows how to shield the opposing player further away from the football before leaping to make the catch. Reads quarterbacks well. 

Polish: Baskerville makes good cuts to the football, regardless of whether he’s playing wide receiver or safety. Strong hands to make jump-ball receptions and interceptions. Fluid route runner. Runs the alley well as a run defender. 

Bottom Line: Baskerville is a savvy football player that makes big plays. His long and powerful lower body allow him to explode up to make catches, as well as wrap up opposing wide receivers. With Baskerville’s total skill set, he could end up playing safety, nickel or wide receiver in college.

