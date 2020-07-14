SI All-American Candidate CJ Dippre Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH CJ Dippre

Projected Position: Tight End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

School: Jermyn (Pa.) Lakeland

Committed to: Maryland

Frame: Tall and well put together. Good width across shoulders, chest. Powerful, tightly-wound lower half, with natural size. Room for more mass, but emphasis will be quick-twitch muscle.

Athleticism: Extremely coordinated. Runs with rare sense of balance for big man. Strong. Adequate short-area quickness. Shows average play speed at best, though prep coach boasts of 4.67 40-yard dash this past winter. Very good hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Refuses to go down on first contact as ball-carrier. Devastating stiff arm. Not a home-run threat and lacks wiggle, but can pick up straight-line chunks. Hands catcher. Comfortable bringing down jump balls in crowd; uses size to box out defender on end-zone fades.

Polish: Played more quarterback than tight end for Lakeland as junior. Needs to develop, hone route-running ability. Blank slate as in-line blocker, but has tools, disposition to thrive.

Bottom Line: Dippre is an intriguing developmental tight end, especially if his speed improves with additional training. Could see field early for Maryland as short-yardage quarterback while developing positional traits. Boasts starter potential, though could ultimately serve as quality, versatile depth piece.