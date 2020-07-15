SI All-American Candidate Colby Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Colby Smith

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds

School: Reidsville (N.C.) Rockingham County

Committed to: Tennessee

Frame: Long and thin upper body with a much thicker lower half. He’s got room to add much more weight on the college level.

Athleticism: He plays defensive end at 6’7, nearing 300 pounds, and does so with a fairly decent burst as well. There are some things to clean up in terms of body patterns athletically, but he’s an above-average mover for his size.

Instincts: He knows how to get his cleats in the ground and do so quickly as an offensive tackle. There’s a level of aggression and nasty that stands out on tape and he plays with decent anticipation.

Polish: There’s just not a lot of traditional offensive line requirements showing up on tape. The footwork isn’t great, but he takes short choppy steps that you need to have if you’re going to be this long. He’s going to need a good bit of work in his pass set, but because he hasn’t done much of it.

Bottom Line: Bet on the measurables with this one. Smith is a physical specimen that plays with great athleticism and effort and appears to be coachable. He’s going to project more as a right tackle based off the foot speed and aggression in the run game until further notice.