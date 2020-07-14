SI All-American Candidate Cole Carson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Cole Carson

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle or Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds

School: Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Committed to: Arkansas

Frame: Thick chested and wide shouldered with fair arm length. Wide-waisted with big bubble and thighs.

Athleticism: Also competes in shot put. Takes a solid bucket step to reach on edge. Good play strength to deliver a strong pop on targets at the point. Good upper-body strength maintain control at the point and control with good sustain ability. Can swallow and engulf when downblocking. Fair pull speed and athleticism to adjust to targets in short space.

Instincts: Solid short-set and average 45-degree set in pass-protection. Uses punch strength to mirror well when engaged. Will run his feet and look to bury when he gets a half-a-man angle.

Polish: Plays right tackle from 2-point stance. Executes man and zone-blocking concepts. Has adequate bend in stance and can be a 1-shot daddy on occasion. Limited exposure and reps in traditional pass-protection, where he will need to improve consistency of punch timing.

Bottom Line: Carson is a right tackle who has good strength at the point and a bit of a mean streak. While he doesn't have much exposure in traditional pass-protection, he’s a solid run-blocker who can work effectively in both gap and zone schemes. Carson can play right tackle or kick inside to guard at the next level.