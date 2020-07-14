SI All-American Candidate Cole Joyce Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Cole Joyce

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 210 pounds

School: Bentonville (Ark.)

Committed to: UCF

Frame: Compact, burly frame with room to add definition to the upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Comes from a track and field background and has recorded an 11.10 mark in the 100 meters, and he also throws shot put. Runs from sideline to sideline with aggression and finishes most tackles with power.

Instincts: Diagnoses plays quickly and gets downhill in a hurry. He plays effectively in coverage and is strict in his assignments. An active prospect who can rack up tackles by volume.

Polish: Well-rounded linebacker prospect with quality sideline to sideline speed. His aggressive style of play is desirable, and his closing speed sets him apart at the high school level. He pursues relentlessly, but he will occasionally take false steps that leave him having to gain ground.

Bottom Line: Cole Joyce is an undersized linebacker prospect who plays with an aggressive, downhill demeanor. He is physical at the point of attack, and he shows a nice ability to read and react. He is efficient in coverage, but his lack of length raises concern that he can be a three-down linebacker. He projects as Group of 5 starters with Power 5 potential.