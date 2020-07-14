SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Cole Martin Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Cole Martin                                                                                                          Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds                                                                                          Position: Running Back/Linebacker                                                                                        School: Cottonwood (Idaho) Prairie High School                                                        Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Built upper body with long legs he uses to his advantage (stride). Room for another 25 pounds depending on where he ends up. 

Athleticism: Really fast for 190 pounds. Long strider with minimal wasted steps. Good acceleration and good use of off-ball hand to ward off tacklers. His upper body looks stiff at times. He’s got some clean jump cuts, too.

Instincts: Upright running style lets him see defense as a whole as opposed to just who is in front of him. Brings the wood with him on defense. Plays sideline to sideline and sometimes covers both out routes on flood concepts. 

Polish: Not sure if he’ll have the same success in 11-man football at running as he does playing 8-man. He’s clearly got speed at a decent size, and he’s shown an ability to make linebacker type plays. Might even fit as a strong safety in some schemes. 

Bottom Line: Cole Martin sticks out like a sore thumb in Idaho 8-man football. He’s running by everybody, catching our eyes in doing so. Projecting him at linebacker is a safe call, and we’d love to see him with the ball in his hands in an 11-man team. Maybe Y-back, but that’s a waste of his speed. If he adds 20 more pounds he could make a career out of neutralizing tight ends and running backs in college.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American