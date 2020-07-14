SI All-American Candidate Coleman Jeffcoat Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: WR Coleman Jeffcoat
Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek
Schools of Interest: Considering Temple, Akron, Kent State, Navy, among others.

Frame: Long and yet powerful lower body. Could weigh 225-pounds with added upper body strength. 

Athleticism: Very powerful. Smooth open-field running motion. Good hand-eye coordination. Solid speed and quickness. 

Instincts: Knows how to stalk block cornerbacks with ease. Reads blocks well when running after catching a screen. Navigates the secondary after the catch by taking good angles. Catches the football away from his body. 

Polish: Jeffcoat’s overall acumen for blocking, as well as catching and running with the football, make him a valuable player. Good stutter steps before making cuts during routes. Balances his weight fairly well when cutting. 

Bottom Line: A big-bodied wide receiver that’s adept at running routes, Jeffcoat presents matchup problems for smaller cornerbacks. A powerful lower frame allows Jeffcoat to be difficult to tackle, as well as being a very good blocker.

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American