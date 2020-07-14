SI All-American Candidate Coleman Jeffcoat Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Coleman Jeffcoat

Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds

School: Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek

Schools of Interest: Considering Temple, Akron, Kent State, Navy, among others.

Frame: Long and yet powerful lower body. Could weigh 225-pounds with added upper body strength.

Athleticism: Very powerful. Smooth open-field running motion. Good hand-eye coordination. Solid speed and quickness.

Instincts: Knows how to stalk block cornerbacks with ease. Reads blocks well when running after catching a screen. Navigates the secondary after the catch by taking good angles. Catches the football away from his body.

Polish: Jeffcoat’s overall acumen for blocking, as well as catching and running with the football, make him a valuable player. Good stutter steps before making cuts during routes. Balances his weight fairly well when cutting.

Bottom Line: A big-bodied wide receiver that’s adept at running routes, Jeffcoat presents matchup problems for smaller cornerbacks. A powerful lower frame allows Jeffcoat to be difficult to tackle, as well as being a very good blocker.