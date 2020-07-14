SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Collin Oliver Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Collin Oliver
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds 
Position: Outside Linebacker/Defensive End 
School: Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe
Committed to: Oklahoma State 
Projected Position: Linebacker 

Frame: Near ideal linebacker build at prep level with good development in the trunk, lower half. Solid length with a broad upper-body build along with room to add mass. 

Athleticism: Snap quickness in short spaces with a change of direction ability. Strong leaper who maximizes wingspan to play passing lanes. Strong redirector. Accomplished track and field profile, including high marks in the high jump and long jump relative to size. 

Instincts: Active edge presence at prep level with quick penetration skill off the ball. Anticipates well and attacks with acceleration. An aware prospect who can hold his own in coverage and affect the flight of the football. 

Polish: Works as a defensive end as well as off the ball at linebacker with success in each spit. Fluid style, strong motor presses blockers while lower-body drive makes him tough to corral. Above-average hand technique relative to age. Could stand to develop a pass-rushing toolbox. 

Bottom Line: Oliver is a great athlete with some versatility within a front-7 at the next level. He is an active edge presence with pass-rushing upside while possessing the frame and plus movement skill of an off-ball linebacker. It will likely lead to three-down situations at the next level once he settles in a particular position and fills out a bit more.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American