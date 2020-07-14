SI All-American Candidate Collin Oliver Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Collin Oliver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker/Defensive End

School: Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe

Committed to: Oklahoma State

Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Near ideal linebacker build at prep level with good development in the trunk, lower half. Solid length with a broad upper-body build along with room to add mass.

Athleticism: Snap quickness in short spaces with a change of direction ability. Strong leaper who maximizes wingspan to play passing lanes. Strong redirector. Accomplished track and field profile, including high marks in the high jump and long jump relative to size.

Instincts: Active edge presence at prep level with quick penetration skill off the ball. Anticipates well and attacks with acceleration. An aware prospect who can hold his own in coverage and affect the flight of the football.

Polish: Works as a defensive end as well as off the ball at linebacker with success in each spit. Fluid style, strong motor presses blockers while lower-body drive makes him tough to corral. Above-average hand technique relative to age. Could stand to develop a pass-rushing toolbox.

Bottom Line: Oliver is a great athlete with some versatility within a front-7 at the next level. He is an active edge presence with pass-rushing upside while possessing the frame and plus movement skill of an off-ball linebacker. It will likely lead to three-down situations at the next level once he settles in a particular position and fills out a bit more.