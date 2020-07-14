SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Connor Heffernan Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Conner Heffernan
Projected Position: Offensive Guard
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet 4-inches, 260 pounds
School: Georgetown (Texas) Georgetown
Committed to: Baylor 

Frame: Heffernan looks lean at 260 pounds on film and does not appear to be carrying much bad weight. Has the frame to add an additional 25-30 pounds easily. 

Athleticism: Heffernan is fast enough to get to the second level of the defense. However, he explodes out of his stance in the run game and shows smooth lateral movement. He has excellent strength. 

Instincts: Heffernan is a hustle player that works through the whistle. Makes a point of trying to not only block but punish defenders, when he is assigned to them. Relatively efficient on the path to a defender. 

Polish: Heffernan moves well laterally with pretty good feet. In conjunction with long arms, this makes him a solid pass blocker, even if he can be a bit grabby at times. The move inside to guard should help with all of this and let him shine in the run game. 

Bottom Line: For a Power 5 offensive line, Heffernan is looking to need a year or two to get the weight added and his body ready for the next level. However, once he gets there, he already has a pretty solid pass protection technique as a tackle. He should shine in that area as a guard and be a force in the running game where he can maul people in a small area.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American