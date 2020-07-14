SI All-American Candidate Connor Heffernan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Conner Heffernan

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-feet 4-inches, 260 pounds

School: Georgetown (Texas) Georgetown

Committed to: Baylor

Frame: Heffernan looks lean at 260 pounds on film and does not appear to be carrying much bad weight. Has the frame to add an additional 25-30 pounds easily.

Athleticism: Heffernan is fast enough to get to the second level of the defense. However, he explodes out of his stance in the run game and shows smooth lateral movement. He has excellent strength.

Instincts: Heffernan is a hustle player that works through the whistle. Makes a point of trying to not only block but punish defenders, when he is assigned to them. Relatively efficient on the path to a defender.

Polish: Heffernan moves well laterally with pretty good feet. In conjunction with long arms, this makes him a solid pass blocker, even if he can be a bit grabby at times. The move inside to guard should help with all of this and let him shine in the run game.

Bottom Line: For a Power 5 offensive line, Heffernan is looking to need a year or two to get the weight added and his body ready for the next level. However, once he gets there, he already has a pretty solid pass protection technique as a tackle. He should shine in that area as a guard and be a force in the running game where he can maul people in a small area.