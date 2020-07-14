SI All-American Candidate Connor Tollison Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Connor Tollison

Projected Position: Left Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds

School: Jackson (Mo.)

Committed to: Missouri

Frame: Good blend of height and natural girth. Slightly above-average width in shoulders, chest. Relatively taut midsection; a bit high waisted. Big, tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of size potential remaining.

Athleticism: Rare fluidity and body control for size. Quick, smooth feet in short areas. Moves well in space; quick to reach full stride at speed. Good hip flexibility and excellent overall balance. Strong, with burgeoning power.

Instincts: Fast off the ball. Always out of his stance before head-up defender. Devastating puller and reach blocker due to length, foot speed. Very confident in pass protection. Relies more on athleticism than physicality, though hardly shies away from contact.

Polish: Outstanding footwork in run and pass game. Stays low, maintains base and keeps hands active. Needs work on punch, hip drive. Best in space, but also very effective in box.

Bottom Line: It seems only a matter of time until Tollison takes over at left tackle for Mizzou. His blend of length, budding strength and overall athleticism is very impressive, as evidenced by offer list that includes Alabama, Oklahoma. Likely early starter for Tigers, with clear NFL potential.