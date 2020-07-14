SI All-American Candidate Cooper Jones Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Cooper Jones

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 245 pounds

School: Valparaiso (Ind.)

Committed to: Indiana

Frame: Tall with broad shoulders and above-average muscle development in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Good off the line of scrimmage with better quickness than speed. Solid redirection ability and power to play down the line and/or in pursuit. Strong hand-eye coordination supported by defensive prowess in varsity basketball.

Instincts: Crash defensive end style game with downhill or down the line ability to stop the run. Plays with an urgency and motor that can affect run and pass game equally with finishing power at the point of contact. Very direct prospect off the line without much wiggle into backfield.

Polish: High center of gravity leads to exposed chest but solid hand fighting ability relegates blockers’ extension against great length. Comfortable in four-point stance or as true edge presence with stand up ceiling. Relies on power and presence over technique heading into senior year of high school.

Bottom Line: Jones has a great frame and good enough straight-line athleticism to play all three downs at the next level. He’ll need to develop a pass-rushing toolbox and work on that high center of gravity to make an early impact, but has a floor that can move him inside in the years to come if need be.