SI All-American Candidate Cooper Lanz Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Cooper Lanz

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-feet 4, 240 pounds

School: Denton (Texas) Guyer

Committed to: Baylor

Frame: Lanz has a frame that would likely enable him to play for a Power 5 team early, though he could carry another 10-15 pounds well.

Athleticism: Athletically, Lanz does not really grade out elite at anything, but he is good at everything. Speed, acceleration, lateral movement, and strength are all rock solid relative to the position.

Instincts: Lanz plays and moves at a defensive end like a linebacker at times. He diagnoses plays well, reads his keys, and reacts. He does not give up on plays and pursues to the whistle.

Polish: Again, Lanz is good across the board. He has solid hand technique, gets off blocks well, reads and reacts, and tackles well. He has room to grow, but he does not have holes either.

Bottom Line: Lanz could find himself playing early just because of how solid he is. He will press to be in defensive line rotation. A good perimeter run defender and a solid pass rusher as well, how Lanz develops physically will determine his ceiling, but he should grow into a quality Power 5 starter.