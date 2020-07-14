SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Cooper Lanz Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE Cooper Lanz
Projected Position: Defensive End
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet 4, 240 pounds
School: Denton (Texas) Guyer 
Committed to: Baylor 

Frame: Lanz has a frame that would likely enable him to play for a Power 5 team early, though he could carry another 10-15 pounds well. 

Athleticism: Athletically, Lanz does not really grade out elite at anything, but he is good at everything. Speed, acceleration, lateral movement, and strength are all rock solid relative to the position. 

Instincts: Lanz plays and moves at a defensive end like a linebacker at times. He diagnoses plays well, reads his keys, and reacts. He does not give up on plays and pursues to the whistle. 

Polish: Again, Lanz is good across the board. He has solid hand technique, gets off blocks well, reads and reacts, and tackles well. He has room to grow, but he does not have holes either. 

Bottom Line: Lanz could find himself playing early just because of how solid he is. He will press to be in defensive line rotation. A good perimeter run defender and a solid pass rusher as well, how Lanz develops physically will determine his ceiling, but he should grow into a quality Power 5 starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American