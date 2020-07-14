SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Corey Ellington Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Corey Ellington
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver/Free Safety 
School: Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County
Committed to: Mississippi State 
Projected Position: Safety 

Frame: Tall muscular build, long legs, filled in for a college safety and already looks like one. 

Athleticism: Showed all kinds of athleticism as he made appearances at safety, wide receiver, and corner - making plays at all three positions. On offense, he uses his speed and quickness to run away from corners beating them deep and for big plays countless times. 

Instincts: Has great ball skills in 50-50 situations, shows this at both receiver and safety. At safety he came down with countless interceptions, tracking the ball and beating throws by baiting quarterbacks and jumping routes. 

Polish: Has great footwork at safety and corner, always running around with good balance and good athletic position. Ready to pounce and attack the ball when thrown. Crisp and fast routes at receiver, hard to run with. 

Bottom Line: Ellington is a big, tall athlete who can play on both sides of the ball at the next level. His deep routes at receiver are explosive, and his ball-hawk ability is exceptional on offense or defense. There’s no doubt that he can play on either side of the ball in the Power Five rand will only get better with more muscle and skill development.

