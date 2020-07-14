SI All-American Candidate Corey Palmer Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Corey Palmer

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 170 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Schools of Interest: Considering Baylor, Indiana, and Maryland, among others

Frame: Compact, well-defined receiver with adequate length and space to add bulk.

Athleticism: Displays a quick, fluid release at times but needs to improve consistency on this. He shows a natural ability to leap and overwhelm defenders at times.

Instincts: He controls his body well down the field and protects the ball through contact despite his compact, smaller frame.

Polish: Shows variability in his release at times and can get on top of defenders in a hurry but lacks consistency and can struggle with press coverage. Needs to improve his ability to stem and leverage at the college level.

Bottom Line: A smaller, well-defined receiver with the ability to work the seam and middle of the field effectively. He displays consistent ball skills and body control down the field. He needs to improve route variation and ability to create separation from defenders at the next level. He projects as a contributor at the Power 5 level.