Freak of the Week: Jordan Jenkins

Freak is a term thrown around too much in the sports world but sometimes it's the first phrase that crowds the cranium when a gaudy athletic feat takes place.

What about an entire game's worth of head-turning and gasp?

SI All-American continues a salute to these dominant high school football players in a weekly feature, of course titled 'Freak of the Week.'

High school football is well underway in several states with the playoffs ongoing in a few and the wild, almost Fantasy sports-type statistical performances continue to pile in. FOTW candidates can be dominant in the trenches or beyond the numbers regardless of class, but a senior running back from the Lone Star State forced our hand this week.

Jordan Jenkins saved his best performance of 2020 for a playoff shootout, making his presence felt on offense and special teams to the tune of nine touchdowns on Saturday.

9.

The Lindale, Texas standout, who has been committed to in-state Baylor since April, scored all but one of LHS' 10 touchdowns in its 70-56 win over Needville (Texas) High School.

Jenkins of course did it on the ground, as one would expect of the senior, with 274 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in the Class 4A Division I area playoff game.

The additional score came via a 99-yard kickoff return for a score in the second quarter, just one of six lead changes in the game's first half, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

"My legs are pretty sore from doing that," Jenkins told CBS19. "I was just doing my job. I feel like every time I score, I'm just doing my job for my team.

"You can't be a good running back without a good O-line, so I thank them for doing that. They had a big challenge ahead of them...they accepted it and made me proud."

Jenkins, whose performance ties him for 4th-most touchdowns scored in a game in Texas High School football history, is now over the 2,000-yard mark on the ground in 2020 to go along with 39 scores and counting.

"Lindale mixes its rushing attack with Jenkins between both gap and zone concepts from both pistol and shotgun alignments," SIAA's Edwin Weathersby II said. "He executes inside zone, mid zone, outside zone/stretch and gap/man concepts in power. Jenkins is a disciplined and decisive bang-style runner inside, as he shows classic downhill and 1-cut ability. He runs well behind his pads when square and has good strength and contact balance, often powering through arm tackles at the early levels.

"Jenkins also shows solid mental processing in his ability to locate and properly work off his blocks. The Eagles also get him involved in screen packages as well. At 6-foot-1 and over 200 pounds, with his running style, he projects as a potential volume runner for Baylor."

Lindale, making its deepest playoff run in school history, next takes on Chapel Hill in Friday night playoff action.

Brandon Brown

