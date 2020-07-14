SI All-American Candidate Dameon Wilson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Dameon Wilson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Kings Mountain (N.C.)

Committed to: Missouri

Projected Position: Off-Ball Linebacker

Frame: Fair overall frame with some thickness in shoulders and length in arms. Thick torso and wide hips. Big thighs and calves.

Athleticism: Good linear athleticism. Inserts himself willingly in downhill/clear-path alleys to squeeze line. Good range and speed to reach edges when flowing on top. Prefers to slip blocks with quickness and navigational weave than classic challenging. Strikes ball-carriers with good pop at collision points and wraps with strong clutch.

Instincts: Good anticipation versus run. Matches his keys and processes quickly. Reliable to work around as fall-back defender in appropriate gap. Decisive and triggers quickly to combat screens underneath.

Polish: Plays Mike and Will off-ball. Undersized and needs to add mass. Lacks reps and production in coverage. Needs to improve his hand usage in true take-on and shed phase versus blockers. Likely will benefit from a redshirt year.

Bottom Line: Excelling in the run game, Wilson is a tough ‘backer with good chase ability to hunt ball-carriers. He prefers not to deal with blockers and has a good feel for tracking with range. He is not the biggest linebacker nor does he possess much coverage production. However, look for Wilson to fit as a stacked/covered up Mike or Will linebacker at the next level with early-down and special teams value.