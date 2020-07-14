SI All-American Candidate Dametrious Crownover Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Dametrious Crownover

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Grandview (Texas)

Schools of Interest: Considering Texas A & M, Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Oregon, among others.

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Built like a bigger wide receiver with great height and immense length, carrying the weight relatively well. Potential to add mass throughout.

Athleticism: Big, fluid mover who also plays varsity basketball. Serves as a rim protector with great anticipation, length and leaping ability. Raw strider in the open field with two-way flashes on the edge, working as a tight end and defensive end. Frame and comfort with the ball in the air maximizes output in certain situations.

Instincts: Works with strong motor and utilizes plus wingspan to make plays on the football. Attacking mentality serves well in both sports as well as on each side of the ball, particularly as a red zone target on Friday nights. Rock solid ball skills and flashes hand-catching ability away from his body.

Polish: Raw with the intricacies of the sport but the desire to make a strong impact exists. Comes out his stance high at times but utilizes frame and extension to ward off defenders or would-be blockers while working on defense. Solid play diagnosis and overall awareness. Lacks development as route-runner and/or separator.

Bottom Line: Crownover is a project prospect at the tight end position with the raw tools to eventually get the job done. History tells us the basketball to tight end move is among the most successful coming out of high school, which bodes well when combined with his effort and overall body control. He’s a willing blocker with strong driving skills once engaged, so the road to becoming a balanced tight end exists down the line.