SI All-American Candidate Daniel Greek Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Daniel Greek

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds

School: Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian

Committed to: Mississippi State

Frame: Prototype size for position. Good width across shoulders, chest. Relatively thick waist. Solid thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, but training emphasis will be strength, athleticism.

Athleticism: Solid arm strength. Gets consistent zip on short, intermediate throws. Not a scrambler. Limited mobility both in and outside pocket.

Instincts: Varies velocity with ease. Puts soft touch on deep ball, fades. Advanced ability to go through progressions, though consistently-clean pocket helps. Not afraid to throw with rusher bearing down. Lacks mobility needed to escape pocket, throw on run.

Polish: Quick, repeatable delivery. Carries out fakes in backfield with clear commitment. Sloppy footwork; bails on drop early, doesn’t throw from consistent platform. Deep ball tends to float, but solid accuracy overall.

Bottom Line: Greek boasts the size and arm talent Power-5 coaches look for in quarterback prospects, but isn’t too far from a statue athletically. Seems capable of putting up big numbers at the next level given a pro-style system that includes plus surrounding talent. Projects as quality backup for Mississippi State at least, with clear starter potential.