SI All-American Candidate Darius Green Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Darius Green

Projected Position: Strong Safety

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds

School: Covington (Ga.) Newton

Committed to: Minnesota

Frame: Lean and muscled. Broad shoulders, chest taper to narrow waist. Long, sinewy arms. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk, with rocked-up calves. Some room remaining for mass, muscle.

Athleticism: Strong. Plays much bigger than listed weight suggests. Good long speed; ran 11.29 100-meter dash in February, a school record. Adequate overall quickness and hip flexibility.

Instincts: Relishes physicality. Thrives in the box. Unafraid to take on blockers in the hole; occasionally drives them back with sheer force. Quick to shed and find ball even when engaged with linemen. Big hitter. Solid awareness in zone, man coverage.

Polish: Versatile. Shows ability to play multiple roles; best against run, but good one-on-one coverman. Must add weight, strength to hold up in run game against Power-5 competition.

Bottom Line: Green is a fast, aggressive safety who packs a major punch from the secondary. Needs to mind quickness while putting on additional weight, though is plenty fluid naturally. Potential starter at strong safety for Gophers, with chance to contribute early as reserve.